Petitions for Joliet election available Sept. 20

Petitions for Joliet residents interested in running for mayor or city council will be available starting Sept. 20.

The city clerk’s office issued a news release announcing details about the petitions that are required for those who want to seek office in the April 4 election.

The petitions will be available at the city clerk’s office in the Joliet Municipal Building at 150 W. Jefferson St.

Candidates must be qualified voters and have lived in the city for at least one year before the election. Those seeking one of the five council seats must live in the district they seek to represent.

The five district council seats will be on the April 4 ballot, while the three at-large council seats will be up for election again in 2025.

The city website, joliet.gov, provides resources to identify districts by address and information on signature requirements for the petitions.

The release from the clerk’s office notes that state law imposes other qualifications for candidates. Candidates are advised to review state law and related codes to determine if they are qualified to seek office.

“Compliance with the applicable law in having the petitions for candidacy signed and submitting them along with other required documents is the sole responsibility of the candidate and not the city of Joliet or any of its employees,” the release states. “Neither the city clerk nor any other city employee will be responsible for reviewing petitions that are filed during the filing period to determine whether they are in compliance with the law.”

The release also notes that the clerk’s office will not provide advice on how to circulate and submit petitions.

Candidacy petitions must be filed with the clerk’s office between Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 during normal business hours.

For more information, contact the clerk’s office at 815-724-3780.