Update: Plainfield school evacuated due to report of bomb threat, police say

A student’s discovery of a Post-it note with a bomb threat under a classroom desk at Timber Ridge Middle School led to a sweeping response from the Joliet Police Department, and a K9 unit from the U.S. Marshals Service and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

No explosives or other potentially dangerous items were located at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road, Plainfield, following the report of the bomb threat about 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. The school was then deemed safe.

The school is within city limits of Joliet, but has a Plainfield mailing address.

Officers who responded to the bomb threat report at Timber Ridge Middle School determined that a student had located the Post-it note indicating the bomb threat under a desk, English said.

The student notified a teacher after discovering the note, English said.

Students and staff were then evacuated from Timber Ridge Middle School to take shelter at River View Elementary School, 2097 Bronk Road, English said.

Officers completed a thorough and methodical search of each room in the school with the assistance of police dogs from the U.S. Marshals Service and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office that can detect explosives, English said.

Students and parents can expect an increased police presence at Timber Ridge Middle School Thursday morning, English said.

District officials notified parents about 3:45 p.m. that buses from River View will be about 40 minutes late because of complications caused by the threat.