Bolingbrook man accused of threatening to shoot 4th grader: cops

A Bolingbrook man was arrested after he was accused of threatening to shoot an elementary school student who accidentally kicked wood chips on a classmate, who is the man’s relative, police said.

On Friday, Leonardo Martin, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct following an investigation of the incident by the Bolingbrook Police Department.

No weapon was displayed or recovered in the incident and no injures reported, according to a statement from Bolingbrook police Lt. Brennan Woods.

At 9:15 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to Wood View Elementary School, 197 Winston Drive, for a report of an unknown older male who threatened to shoot a fourth grade student, Woods said.

Wood View Elementary School is one of many schools run by Valley View School District 365U. The district has schools in Bolingbrook and Romeoville.

When officers arrived, they learned an incident had occurred on the school’s playground the previous day between two elementary school students, Woods said.

A male student had accidentally kicked wood chips on a fellow female student, Woods said.

The following morning, a relative of the female student came to the school and threatened to shoot the male student who had kicked the wood chips, Woods said.

The incident was witnessed by multiple other students and Martin was identified as the suspect, Woods said.

Charges were filed against Martin after a police investigation and consultation with the victim’s parents, Valley View officials and the Will County State’s Attorney’s office, Woods said.

Martin’s bond was set at $20,000. He was released about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday after he was able to post 10% of his bond.