September 02, 2022
News - Joliet and Will County

United Methodist Church of New Lenox to host flea market Sept. 17

By Shaw Local News Network

The United Methodist Church of New Lenox will welcome visitors to the 43rd annual Old Campground Antiques, Collectibles, Flea Market and Craft Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The all-day sale of antiques, primitives, crafts and furniture will take place outdoors on the historic church campgrounds located just off Route 30, 1 mile east of Interstate 80, exit 137, in downtown New Lenox.

Parking and admission to the event are free. All proceeds will be used to help support church programs and ministries. For information, call 815-485-8271, ext. 53.