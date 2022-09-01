2 teens wounded in Joliet shooting, police say

Two teens were shot in Joliet on Thursday and have been hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:07 p.m. in the 400 block of East Benton Street, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two 17-year-old males who had been shot, English said.

Numerous spent shell casings were located at the scene, English said.

Both victims suffered serious injures, he said.

Officers have conducted an extensive canvass of the area and detectives and evidence technicians are continuing to investigate the shooting, English said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.