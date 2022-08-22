Second installment of property taxes due by September 1

Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy wishes to remind Will County property owners that the second installment of property taxes is due by September 1, 2022. Taxes not paid by that date will be charged 1.5 percent interest on the amount due.

Taxpayers are encouraged to avoid in-person lines near the due date. Those who choose to pay online may experience delays due to high internet traffic volume on or near the due date. Payments made online via e-check are free of charge. Credit and debit card users will incur the bank processing fee of 2.28 percent of the payment amount.

Payments made by check may be delivered to the Will County office building treasurer drop box located at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. The drop box will be available until 4:30 p.m. on September 1.

Regardless of when it is received by the treasurer, payments sent via USPS are considered on time if postmarked on or before September 1, 2022. Please allow at least seven business days for confirmation of payments made on or near the due date.

Fore questions or assistance, taxpayers may call the treasurer’s office at 815-740-4675 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit www.willcountytreasurer.com.