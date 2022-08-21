Joliet neighbors say dusty roads are too much

Construction is raising too much dust for Sheri Cochran and some of her neighbors.
Cochran lives in one of 12 sections of the Joliet undergoing water main replacements this summer.
To replace the water mains, construction crews need to tear up the streets, which can be a dust-raising experience.
“You can’t enjoy your backyard because there’s dirt and dust on everything,” said Cochran, who lives on Second Street in the middle of a water main project for the Oakview area of the city, which includes East Washington Street and Oakview Avenue.
Her 125-pound Rottweiler is constantly sneezing and coughing from the dust, Cochran said.
Gilda Reynosa on Hebbard Street said the dust is “a big problem” and aggravates her husband’s asthma.
Michael Coleman on Second Avenue thinks the city should compensate residents somehow for the dust, which he thinks is having an impact on his air conditioning.
Others are less bothered.
“They’ve got to do what they’ve got to do,” said Carlos Torres, who lives on White Street.
But contractors working on the water main projects do have to control the dust as part of their contracts with the city.
Dust complaints may be rising because it’s been raining less, said Bill Baltz, deputy director of field operations for the city’s Utilities Department.
Baltz said the city does require dust control as part of contractor duties categorized as housekeeping.
Contractors working on the water main projects also are required to store pipes and other materials in a tidy fashion before they are installed. Debris is to be collected and hauled away. Traffic control signs, cones and barriers are to be maintained in an orderly way.
Dust is always an issue, he said.
“It’s pretty typical that we do get complaints,” Baltz said. “At the end of this week, it’s picked up because we haven’t had rain in a couple of weeks.”
Contractors are required to sweep and water streets at a rate of about every other day to limit the amount of dust created by the water main replacements, Baltz said. The rate may vary if rainy weather is keeping dust down.
“I wish there was zero dust,” Baltz said. “That’s what we’re trying to work towards. With construction there does come a bit of inconvenience.”
Jesse Smith, who lives two doors down from Cochran, said the dust has reached the point that he’s shut down a kiddie pool and an attic fan. The fan just sucks in dust, he said.
“I can’t even open my windows,” White said.
Baltz said residents should call the city Utilities Department if there are issues related to construction. The number is 815-724-4220.