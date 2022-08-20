Saturday storms forced Joliet’s Blues Brothers Con to close early

Blues Brothers Con modified its schedule for Saturday because of severe weather.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum said on its Facebook page that Blues Brothers Con would close at 4 p.m. Saturday “for the safety and well being of our guests, performers, and staff.”

The Blues Brothers Con was held Friday and Saturday at the former Joliet Correctional Center center, which was the site of the opening scene for the 1980 film “The Blues Brothers” starring Dan Ackroyd and the late John Belushi.

Ackroyd and Jim Belushi, John Belushi’s brother, performed Blues Brothers music Friday night as Elwood Blues and Brother Zee Blues respectively.

Jake Petr, a meterologist with the National Weather Service Chicago in Romeoville, said at 2:15 p.m. Saturday that some “pretty good showers” were moving through South Plainfield, Shorewood and into Romeoville and would continue for the next hour.

Storm clouds are seen on Joliet's West side near Shorewood at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Denise Unland)

Chances for severe thunderstorms in Will County would increase into the late afternoon and evening hours, Petr said. Those storms could bring strong winds.

The chances were low for tornado conditions but Petr said he “couldn’t rule them out.” Heavy storms should taper off overnight, he said.

Petr said temperatures for Sunday should be in the upper 70s with “spotty showers around the daytime hours.”