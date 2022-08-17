Joliet mayor removes Mudron, names himself as Rialto liaison

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk on Tuesday named himself as the city’s liaison to the Rialto Square Theatre after an inspector general’s investigation into an insurance contract with the theater.

The mayor removed Councilman Pat Mudron as the city liaison in accordance with an inspector general investigation into an insurance contract in which Mudron’s firm obtained a new policy for the theater.

No one else on the Joliet City Council was willing to replace Mudron, who now is being accused of violating a city ordinance and state law.

“I opened it up to the council, but no one has stepped forward,” O’Dekirk said of the Rialto liaison position at a City Council meeting on Tuesday. “So, I will fill that position for the near future.”

The liaison basically serves as a go-between for the city and Rialto, while also attending Rialto board meetings.

O’Dekirk said he already planned to attend the Aug. 24 meeting of the Rialto board to discuss the Mudron situation.

The mayor made his comments shortly before the city council went into a closed session meeting with Inspector General Sean Connelly, who investigated the Rialto insurance contract.

Connelly has already issued a report stating that Mudron violated state law and a city ordinance by doing business with the Rialto, which has a financial relationship with the city.

Mudron and Rialto board Chairman Robert Filotto have defended the insurance deal brokered by Mudron Kane Insurance, saying it saved the Rialto at least $200,000 while providing the theater with the insurance needed to keep the theater open.

Connelly’s report also accuses Filotto of violating the state Open Meetings Act by signing off on the insurance contract in April while not bringing it to the full board for a vote until July.

The Rialto was faced with the potential loss of insurance coverage for the theater earlier this year when Filotto asked Mudron, a partner in Mudron Kane Insurance, to help find coverage.

Mudron said he turned over the potential business to his son Shamus Mudron, a partner in the firm, who secured a policy. The policy with Cincinnati Insurance provided the Rialto with full coverage for $248,000 while the Rialto’s regular broker, Brown & Brown, secured a policy providing partial coverage at a premium of $450,000.

Filotto said he signed off on the Cincinnati Insurance deal when it came through a day before Rialto insurance was to lapse on April 2.

The insurance contract was not brought to the Rialto board for approval until its July meeting.