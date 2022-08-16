Robber hits Shorewood bank

A robber walked away from a Shorewood bank after holding up a bank without displaying a gun on Tuesday, according to a news release from police.

Shorewood police and the FBI are investigating the robbery from Shorewood Bank and Trust, 931 Brook Forest Ave.

Shorewood police in a news release said they got a “hang-up call” on the 911 line just before 9 a.m. When a dispatcher called the number back, police were informed a bank robbery occurred.

The robber “jumped over the counter, where he ordered the teller to open the drawer and remove the money,” the release said.

No weapon was displayed.

“The offender was last seen walking southbound from the bank,” the release said.

The robber is described as male with short, dark hair. He was wearing sunglasses, a dark mask, a hooded sweatshirt with a dark torso, gray sweatpants and dark athletic shoes. He had a dark backpack.

Shorewood police asks anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 815-725-4636.