Joliet committee stalls plan to sterilize loose dogs

A proposal to sterilize dogs on the loose for a second time in Joliet will get a closer look.

The Joliet City Council Land Use and Legislative Committee last week tabled a vote on the proposed change in the city ordinance.

City legal staff is advising the change, saying it is in line with state law and has been recommended by Joliet Township Animal Control. The township agency serves as the dog catcher for the entire city, including those areas outside of Joliet Township.

Councilwoman Jan Quillman said she wanted the proposal tabled because there was no one from the animal control office at the committee meeting on Thursday.

The committee expects to meet again in September, although a date has not been set.

The proposed ordinance would require that a dog found “running at large” a second time be sterilized within 30 days if it is not so already. If the dog is not sterilized in 30 days, the city could have the dog impounded and then sterilized at the cost of the owner.

The full city council will have the final vote on the proposal.