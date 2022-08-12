Joliet man accused of attacking 2 women outside Eden Bar and Grill

A man accused of attacking two women outside Eden Bar and Grill in Joliet was apprehended by officers who found he was in possession of a 9 mm handgun, police said.
Rodney Williams, 30, of Joliet, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting or obstructing police officers.
At 1:04 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Eden Bar and Grill, 926 Gardner St., for a disturbance, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
Officers learned a woman was involved in an argument with another man in the parking lot when Williams approached her and began punching her, English said.
Williams’ actions caused the woman to fall to the ground and he continued to punch her, English said.
Another woman attempted to intervene but Williams shoved her away, English said. Williams then fled the parking lot of Eden Bar and Grill as officers arrived, he said.
Officers gathered information at the scene that led them to determine Williams may possibly be armed with a handgun, English said. Officers in the area received a description of him, he said.
Officers ultimately located Williams in the 900 block of Gardner Street and arrested him, English said. They determined he had an active warrant for failing to make an appearance at the Will County Courthouse in another case, he said.
While searching the area where Williams was located by a police K-9, officers recovered a 9 mm handgun, English said.
Williams had requested medical attention for a laceration on his finger and he was briefly hospitalized for treatment, English said.
Williams remains in the Will County jail on a $50,000 bond, jail records show. He’ll need to post $5,000 to obtain his release.