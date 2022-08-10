Lantz-Stoner reunion set for Sunday, August 14

The related Lantz, Eichelberger, Patterson and Stoner families of Kendall, Kane, Will, and DuPage Counties will again hold their annual reunion on the second Sunday in August. Family members will gather on Aug. 14, in the pavilion at Hudson Crossing Park on Harrison Street at the east end of the U.S. Route 34 bridge in Oswego.

The extended Lantz and Stoner families began their annual family reunion tradition in 1927 with separate gatherings. In 1939, the two related families decided to combine their reunions. They’ve met on the second Sunday in August ever since, with the exception of 2020 when the reunion was cancelled due to the worldwide pandemic.

The reunion’s traditional potluck dinner will begin at noon. Those attending are invited to bring lawn chairs, table service, a dish to pass, chicken or other meat sufficient for their family and to share, drinks, and their favorite family memorabilia to share.

All members of the Lantz, Stoner, Patterson, Eichelberger, Owens, Hiltz, Slick, Schaal and other families related to John and Daniel Lantz, who settled in Wheatland and Naperville townships in 1850, or any descendants of Baltzer Lantz, who immigrated to Pennsylvania from the Palatinate region of what is now Germany in 1750, are invited to attend and enjoy food and family fellowship.

For more information on the Lantz-Stoner reunion, call 331-999-5028 or 630-947-4559, or send an email to rnsmatile@gmail.com.