A section of Essington Road in Joliet buckles

A small section of Essington Road near West Jefferson Street in Joliet buckled on Monday.

A construction company had barricaded the area of where the road buckling occurred, according to the police call about the incident, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A Joliet police officer responded to the scene at 11:36 a.m. on Monday and cleared the call at 11:57 a.m., English said.

Pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling.