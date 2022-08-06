Will County school districts respond to Illinois’ new sex education policy

The bill updating sex education for grades K-12 that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law last summer takes effect in the 2022-2023 school year.
But Shawn Walsh, Will County regional superintendent of schools, said schools are not required to opt in to the state of Illinois’ if they aren’t already providing a comprehensive sex education program to their students.
Walsh said Illinois, not Will County, is providing guidance on the new standards and has “a whole website page devoted to this.”
“So, the way curriculum mandates work is that the General Assembly passes a bill requiring the teaching of certain subjects,” Walsh said. “The state board issues guidance. Our office is here to ensure districts follow those standards set for them in the law.”
Walsh said Illinois sent out a survey to see which districts are opting in.
“Once those results are in, we will know who opted in and opted out,” Walsh said.
However, students are not required to opt in to the new standards even if their schools do.
“Parents still have the ability to opt out of this curriculum,” Walsh said. “And parents can view the curriculum if the school district is opting in.”
Plainfield School District 202 is opting in because it already provides sex education and Erin’s Law in its curriculum, district spokesperson Tom Hernandez said.
Hernandez said Illinois law doesn’t require school districts to teach sex education, just health education, which encompasses sexual health.
“Erin’s Law” requires that “all public schools in each state implement a prevention-oriented child sexual abuse program which teaches,” according to the Erin’s Law website. Erin Merryn, a childhood sexual assault survivor, introduced the legislation in Illinois, her home state.
Hernandez said District 202 posts middle and high school curriculum guides on its website, which is being updated, and no new curriculum is needed.
District 202 also sends a letter home to parents in advance of teaching Erin’s Law, its human development/puberty unit and sex education, Hernandez said.
“Parents may complete a curriculum objection form if they want to opt their child out of any of these units,” Hernandez said.
Students who opt out receive an alternative assignment, Hernandez said.
Lincoln-Way High School District 210 also has a comprehensive health and sex education curriculum and will continue to use its current curriculum, district spokesperson Jen Beshansky said.
A “handful” of students often opt out of the sex education unit in their health class, which typically lasts 10 class days, Beshansksy said in an email.
“On the days when those students are not in class, they attend a study hall,” Beshansky said in an email.
Kristine Schlismann, spokesperson for Joliet Township High School District 204, said students cannot opt out of health class because it’s required for graduation. Within that health class, District 204 provides a comprehensive sex education program, she said.
However, parents may opt out of curricular content, which is not a new procedure at District 204, she said.
“Health teachers share curricular content with parents at the beginning of each semester and will continue to do so,” Schlismann said in an email.
Therese Rouse, superintendent at Joliet Public Schools District 86, said District 86 offers a comprehensive health education program, not a comprehensive sexual health education program.
So most of District 86′s health education program remains the same for the 2022-23 school year, Rouse said.
“In my reading of the law, we’re still within those boundaries,” Rouse said.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade currently receive instruction of Erin’s Law through Guardian Angel Community Services, Rouse said. The schools’ physical education teachers formerly taught Erin’s Law, Rouse said.
“We contracted with Guardian Angel for some continuity of instruction across the district,” Rouse said.
Students in grades six through eight have health units of study taught by “our qualified health teachers” in accordance with District 86 board policy, Rouse said.
Sixth-grade students learn about “taking charge” of their health and wellness, including their social health and wellness, Rouse said. Seventh-grade students learn about nutrition, physical fitness and “avoiding hazardous substances,” Rouse said.
Eighth-grade students learn the promotion of mental and emotional well-being, how to protect physical health and safety, and human sexuality, Rouse said.
District 86 will add an additional program on puberty – taught by Candor Health – for fifth graders next spring.
“Parents will be notified ahead of that time,” Rouse said, adding that parents may opt their students out of health education.
“Most people don’t opt out of Erin’s Law,” Rouse said. “Of course, that’s always possible.”