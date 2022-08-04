Plainfield Lions announce luau and silent auction August 13

Join the Plainfield Lions Club at 6 p.m. Aug.13, at the Plainfield American Legion for food, drinks, live music and a silent auction at the second annual Plainfield Lions Club 2022 Luau.

All proceeds raised at the event will be donated to the Plainfield community in support of a wide array for Lions charities that include the Plainfield YMCA, gift baskets for those in need during the holidays and those who need vision or hearing assistance.

The American Legion Marne Post 13 is located at 24741 W. Renwick Road. The luau will feature live music from the Mr. Myers Band and food from Uncle Bubs Barbeque. Sponsorships are available for the event, ranging from $50 to $1,000.

For sponsorships and tickets, visit plainfieldlionscharities.rallyup.com/2022.