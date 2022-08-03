New Lenox, Homer Glen saw brunt of Wednesday’s storms

Much of Will County didn’t see the predicted thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon.

But, areas that did had some damaging winds.

Maureen Blevins of New Lenox was out running errands around 2 p.m. and said she saw “trees down everywhere” including yards full of large trees near Parker Road and Route 6.

Blevins even saw a trampoline against a guardrail that she assumed, “the wind put there,” she said.

“It was just such a shock because I’m only a couple miles from there,” Blevins said. “It wasn’t even windy here. I didn’t realize anything had happened.”

Blevins said she later had some rain by her house but still no wind.

Meteorologist, Brett Borchardt, with the U.S. National Weather Service in Romeoville, said that by 3 p.m. the storms were “largely moving off to Indiana,”

“Based on the radar, New Lenox and Homer Glen had the worst of it,” Borchardt said. “Preston Heights looked like it had damaging winds. No reports – the radar showed damaging winds.”

Will County may see “a shower or two” this evening, which may linger until midnight, Borchardt said. But it won’t be continuous or widespread, Borchardt said.