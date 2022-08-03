Aurora man charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder of Bolingbrook man arrested Tuesday

Bolingbrook police arrested an Aurora man Tuesday on two charges of first-degree murder.

Judge Art Smigielski, based on a complaint issued from Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow, issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for Aaron Ortiz, 24, with bail in the amount of $5 million, Bolingbrook police said.

Ortiz was identified as the suspect in the 2016 murder of Todd Frantzen, 50, after an “extensive investigation,” Bolingbrook police said.

Ortiz was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday “without incident,” Bolingbrook police said, and booked into the Will County Jail.

At 8:12 a.m., Oct. 3, officers came out to 300 block of Greenwood, Bolingbrook, in reference to a report of an unresponsive person, and found Frantzen was dead at his Bolingbrook home, Bolingbrook police said.

Bolingbrook police Lt. Brennan Woods said in an email on Tuesday that police “were initially dispatched in a supporting role to the fire department.”

It was determined Frantzen died from two gunshot wounds, Bolingbrook police said.