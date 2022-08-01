August 01, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - Joliet and Will County

Small section of Plainfield Road in Joliet briefly closed to repair gas leak

By Felix Sarver

Joliet Police blocked off Plainfield Road between Douglas Street and Taylor Street after a construction company struck a gas line. Monday, August 1, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

A section of the 500 block of Plainfield Road in Joliet was briefly closed on Monday afternoon after a construction company struck a gas line near a residence.

Joliet police officers blocked off Plainfield Road between Douglas Street and Taylor Street to redirect traffic away from the scene of the gas leak.

Emergency crews at the scene of a gas leak on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, on Plainfield Road, also known as Route 30, in Joliet.

Emergency crews at the scene of a gas leak on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, on Plainfield Road, also known as Route 30, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Crews with the Joliet Fire Department were called to the scene at 2:33 p.m. Monday, Joliet Fire Chief Greg Blaskey said.

Nicor Gas employees were already on the scene to make repairs, Blaskey said.

A fire engine remained on standby until those repairs could be completed, which was at 4:01 p.m., he said.

The roadway has since opened, he said.