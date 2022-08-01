Small section of Plainfield Road in Joliet briefly closed to repair gas leak

A section of the 500 block of Plainfield Road in Joliet was briefly closed on Monday afternoon after a construction company struck a gas line near a residence.

Joliet police officers blocked off Plainfield Road between Douglas Street and Taylor Street to redirect traffic away from the scene of the gas leak.

Emergency crews at the scene of a gas leak on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, on Plainfield Road, also known as Route 30, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Crews with the Joliet Fire Department were called to the scene at 2:33 p.m. Monday, Joliet Fire Chief Greg Blaskey said.

Nicor Gas employees were already on the scene to make repairs, Blaskey said.

A fire engine remained on standby until those repairs could be completed, which was at 4:01 p.m., he said.

The roadway has since opened, he said.