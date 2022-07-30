Joliet detectives investigate shooting early Saturday in 100 block of South Hammes

Joliet police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday after a 28-year-old man with life-threatening wounds was brought by private vehicle to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center.

At 3:29 a.m. Saturday, Joliet PD detectives went to the hospital to investigate.

Police were told the man might have been shot while in a vehicle at the 100 block of South Hammes.

Detectives sent to the scene found evidence of a shooting, Joliet police said.

Investigators are working to identify any suspects.

People with information about the shooting are encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.