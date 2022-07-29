Motorcycle driver killed in Joliet crash: cops

A 29-year-old man whom officers believe to be the driver of a motorcycle was killed in an apparent single-vehicle crash on Friday, police said.

The body of the 29-year-old man was found by a City of Joliet street department employee off of a roadway on the west side of Louise Ray Parkway, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

That employee called 911 about the body and officers responded to Louise Parkway and South Street State at 12:04 p.m. on Friday, English said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a badly damaged Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle nearby, as well as evidence that a crash occurred, English said.

The 29-year-old man was pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner’s Office. Their office has not released the man’s identify.

English said it is believed that the 29-year-old man drove the motorcycle and it is a single-vehicle crash involving the bike.

Officers are still investigating the crash. Anyone with additional information about the crash should contact the Joliet Police Department’s traffic division at 815-724-3010.