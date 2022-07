A Family Dollar store in Joliet was robbed on Thursday and several arrests have been made, police said.

At aboutto 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at Family Dollar store, 861 N. Larkin Avenue, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

English said there are “individuals in custody” but charges are still being determined.

The people arrested were captured near Washington and Miller streets, English said.