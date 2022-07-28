3 people charged in Will County with obtaining fraudulent loans for businesses

Prosecutors have charged three people in Will County with receiving loans from the Small Business Administration by making false claims about the revenues of their businesses.

On Monday, Jamelle McBride, 34, and L’Keisha McBride, 32, both of Homer Glen, have been arrested and taken to the Will County jail on charges of loan fraud, theft by deception and wire fraud.

L’Keisha McBride has been charged in a separate fraud case from Jamelle McBride, who is a co-defendant of Justin James in their own case.

Jamelle McBride (Will County Sheriff's Office)

The county jail log did not show James in jail on Thursday. His court file is still under seal but his charges were made public in the court file for Jamelle McBride that was unsealed on Tuesday. L’Keisha McBride’s case was unsealed the same day.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors alleged L’Keisha McBride received a $200,000 loan from the Small Business Administration by falsely representing that her business, Richey’s Elite Events, had gross revenues of $150,000 for a year before Jan. 31, 2020.

Prosecutors further accused L’Keisha McBride of receiving a $74,000 loan from the federal agency by falsely claiming her other business, Dream Kids Boutique, had gross revenues of $90,000 for a year before Jan. 31, 2020.

L’Keisha McBride (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Prosecutors alleged L’Keisha McBride falsely received a $10,000 advance on that loan for Dream Kids Boutique on June 22, 2020.

She was also charged with filing a fraudulent 2019 income tax return.

In the case against Jamelle McBride and James, prosecutors alleged the two received a $150,000 loan from the Small Business Administration by falsely claiming James’ business, Lorgos, had gross revenues of $1.2 million for a year before Jan. 31, 2020.

Prosecutors charged James with receiving a $150,000 from a loan from the federal agency by falsely claiming his other business, From the Mind to Design, had gross revenues of more than $1 million.

Jamelle McBride was charged with receiving federal loans totaling $650,000 by falsely claiming his business, P&J Events, had gross revenues of $180,000 and his other business, Fresh Taste of the Day, had gross revenues of $400,000, for a year before Jan. 31, 2020.

Jamelle McBride and L’Keisha McBride are being held in jail on a $2 million and $500,000 bonds, respectively.