Prosecutors charge Bolingbrook man with attempted murder of woman shot in the head

Prosecutors have charged a Bolingbrook man with attempted first-degree murder of a 58-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

John Brown, 65, also faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Brown’s bond has been set at $1.25 million. He will need to post $125,000 for his release from jail.

Brown was arrested and taken to the Will County jail on Monday after he was accused of shooting a 58-year-old woman in the head, Bolingbrook police Capt. Anthony Columbus said. The woman was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in critical condition, he said.

Brown was arrested after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a gunshot victim at 11:35 p.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of South Lancaster Drive, Columbus said.

Officers then found a 58-year-old woman near the front door of the residence, Columbus said. The woman had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, he said.

Columbus said Brown and the woman were reportedly arguing and the woman was told she could not leave the home.

At one point, the woman tried to leave and Brown allegedly fired a single shot that struck her, Columbus said.

Following Brown’s arrest, he was booked into the Will County jail at about 5:50 a.m. Monday.

Brown is due back in court on Aug. 15.