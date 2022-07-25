Bolingbrook man accused of shooting woman in the head: cops

A Bolingbrook man was jailed on Monday after he was accused of shooting a 58-year-old woman in the head, police said.

The woman is in critical condition at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to Bolingbrook police Capt. Anthony Columbus.

At 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a person who was shot in the 100 block of South Lancaster Drive, Columbus said.

Officers arrived and found John Brown, 65, who lives on that street, waiting in the driveway, Columbus said.

Officers then found a 58-year-old woman near the front door of the residence, Columbus said. The woman had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, he said.

The woman was immediately taken to the Downers Grove hospital in critical condition, Columbus said.

Columbus said Brown and the 58-year-old woman were reportedly arguing and the woman was told she could not leave the home.

At one point, the woman tried to leave and Brown allegedly fired a single shot that struck her, Columbus said.

Following Brown’s arrest, he was booked into the Will County jail about 5:50 a.m. on Monday.

Court records on Monday morning did not show any charges filed yet against Brown.