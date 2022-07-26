Man surrenders to police on attempted murder charge in Lockport motel stabbing

A Bolingbrook man surrendered himself to the police last week on an attempted murder charge that accused him of stabbing another man in the neck at a motel in Lockport.

On Thursday, Larri Learnahan, 41, had turned himself to the Lockport Police Department after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery, Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff said.

The charges were the result of an investigation of stabbing incident on July 17, at Kasha’s Pleasant Hill Motel, 14556 Archer Avenue, Lockport, Huff said.

Officers went to the motel about 6:20 p.m. that day and found a 41-year-old man bleeding heavily from a stab wound to his neck, Huff said. The man was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox where he underwent emergency surgery for his injuries, he said.

After officers reviewed video evidence and spoke to witnesses, they determined that the suspect was Learnahan, Huff said.

Officers further determined that Learnahan had arrived at the motel to speak to an acquaintance of the 41-year-old man and then got into a verbal altercation with him, Huff said.

During the verbal altercation, Learnahan used a knife to stab the 41-year-old man in the neck before fleeing the scene, Huff said.

After Learnahan surrendered himself to the police, he was taken to the Will County jail. His bond has been set at $2 million and he will need to post $200,000 for his release.

Learnahan has been scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11 for a preliminary hearing to determine if there’s probable cause that he committed the alleged offenses.