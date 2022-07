Come out to the annual Love Outreach Human Trafficking Awareness Walk and help bring awareness to human trafficking.

The walk will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30. It will begin in front of RE/MAX at 101 E. Waverly St. and end at the Grundy County Courthouse. A presentation will follow the walk.

For information or to make a donation to the Love Outreach Center, call Esther Holiday at 815-651-8564 or email loveoutreachtc@yahoo.com. Donations are tax deductible.