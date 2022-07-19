Man sentenced to probation for 2019 Crest Hill involuntary manslaughter

A man was sentenced to two years probation after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for shooting and killing a 31-year-old co-worker nearly three years ago in Crest Hill.

On Friday, Marius Januzis, 44, of Boca Raton, Florida, pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of Donatas Bruzga, 31, of Joliet, on Dec. 13, 2019, at their workplace at A1 Auto & Truck Collision in Crest Hill, court records show.

Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that Januzis was acting in a reckless manner when he shot Bruzga with a loaded 9 mm handgun in an occupied room.

Involuntary manslaughter is a class 3 felony that can carry sentence of probation or up to five years in prison.

Will County Judge Dan Rippy sentenced Januzis to two years of probation.

Rippy also sentenced Januzis to serve 180 days in the Will County jail, and credited him with seven days already. But Rippy also suspended the jail sentence.

As part of Januzis’ probation, he is not allowed to possess a firearm or other dangerous weapons. He must also obtain a drug and alcohol evaluation and comply with the recommendations of treatment program.

In 2019, Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark said the police investigation of the fatal shooting of Bruzga appeared to be a “careless act.”

“What came to light through interviews and investigation was a reckless, tragic incident involving alcohol and firearms,” Clark said.

Detectives from the Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force assisted the Crest Hill police in the death investigation.