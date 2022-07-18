Motorcycle passenger critically injured in Joliet crash, 3 others injured

A 37-year-old passenger of a motorcycle has been hospitalized with critical injuries after another vehicle crashed into the bike while pulling out of a driveway in Joliet, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at 8:10 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Ingalls Avenue and Hosmer Street, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

A preliminary investigation of the crash led officers to determine the motorcycle was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 16-year-old female resident of Shorewood, English said.

Before the crash, the 16-year-old driver was exiting a driveway in the 1100 block of Ingalls Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Ingalls Avenue, English said.

At that time, the driver collided with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 37-year-old man from Crest Hill, English said.

The motorcycle driver rolled onto the hood of the Jetta but his 37-year-old female passenger was ejected from the bike, English said.

Paramedics took the woman to Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet after she suffered critical injuries, English said.

The motorcycle driver was also taken to the same hospital with a leg injury, he said.

The 16-year-old driver of the Jetta and a 24-year-old male passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injures, English said.