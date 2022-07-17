Plainfield Fest gives visitors a taste of downtown with food, music

PLAINFIELD – While the first day of Plainfield Fest was beset by rain, the festival was in full swing on Saturday with humid yet clear weather as hundreds traveled downtown for live music, food trucks and family-friendly fun.

Jane Pransky, of Plainfield, said it was not her first time coming to the three-day Plainfield Fest, which began on Friday evening. She said she enjoys visiting the event every year to see all the people who come to check out the vendors that pack the downtown area.

“It’s fun. The people are friendly,” Pransky said.

Robert Rovito, chef and owner of Italian restaurant Capri Sogno, said many of festival goers are from outside Plainfield, so the weekend-long even is a change for them to experience what downtown has to offer, such as his establishment at 24102 Lockport Street.

“I get to meet people that have never been down here,” Rovito said, adding the event gives his business exposure.

Plainfield Fire Lt. Brandon Vainowski hands a sticker badge to Jack Muehlbauer Saturday, July 16, 2022, during Plainfield Fest, downtown Plainfield (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media)

New at the festival this year was a designated family area for children and their parents, said Vitella Barnes, executive assistant for the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber works with the Plainfield Riverfront Foundation to host the festival.

Barnes said in the family area, children who are under 18 and accompanied by an adult can listen to the live music from bands. The bands playing at the festival this year include AD3 Acoustic Trio, School of Rock, 7th Heaven and Common Allies.

“Everyone is welcome this year,” Barnes said.

One of the most notable activities at the festival is the nationally renowned Midwest Bags Tournament.

The festival has been without a carnival for several years, including this year. Barnes said because of that, the festival has offered a petting zoo, pony rides, balloon artists and face painting to make it appealing to children.

“We’re hoping for the future we’ll bring back the carnival. We’re working on it,” Barnes said.

Yara Uzbey gets her face painted during Plainfield Fest Saturday, July 16, 2022, Downtown Plainfield (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media)

Dwight Clowers, of Plainfield, said he’s attended Plainfield Fest in the past and he believed not having a carnival was a loss for the event.

“I know when the kids usually hear ‘fest,’ they’re looking for a carnival,” Clowers said.

Lockport Street between Des Plaines Street and Illinois Street was brimming with craft and business vendors. Des Plaines Street was lined by several food trucks offering ice cream, barbecue and Mexican cuisine.

Mike Smego and Matt Gallagher, co-owners of Backdraft BBQ & Catering, brought their food truck to the festival for the first time. Smego said he and Gallagher used to work as firefighters in Plainfield.

“We know how big the fest can be,” Smego said.

He said his food truck offers “traditional barbecue with a fest flair.”

“Other than the rain yesterday, it’s been fantastic,” Smego said of Plainfield Fest.

Other food trucks at the event were Annabell’s Bar-B-Q, The Original Rainbow Cone and Freddie’s Off The Chain Mexican Cuisine.

Rovito had a booth outside his restaurant where he was offering visitors homemade meatballs, Italian sausage, toasted raviolis, Italian ice and other food.

“We let people taste a little bit of our specialties that we have,” Rovito said.

Blanca Munoz gets a Rainbow cone from The Original Rainbow Cone ice cream truck Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Plainfield fest Downtown Plainfield (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media)

Some of the vendors at Plainfield Fest were from schools, banks, churches and martial arts studios. Many of the vendors were selling a variety of items. Plainfield-based Crafty Casey’s was at the event to sell custom t-shirts and drink ware. The business has the motto, “You Dream, We Create It.”

Cassidi Casey, who owns the business with his wife Kelly Casey, said he thought Plainfield Fest is “actually pretty good.”

“We’re doing very well. There’s a lot of customers,” Cassidi Casey said.

One of the benefits for visitors who come to the Plainfield Fest is that they can enjoy many of the restaurants that are open in the downtown area. Moe Joe’s, Uptown, HopScotch & Vine, Station One Smokehouse and Garage Band Brewing were filled with customers during the event.

“I feel that most people enjoy having their community to put on something that everyone can go to,” Barnes said.