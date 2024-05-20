Joliet sex offender arrested on animal cruelty charge after ‘violently’ kicking dog

A Joliet sex offender was arrested after he was accused of “violently kicking” a dog numerous times, police said.

Giovanny Aguilar, 36, was arrested on Sunday after officers responded to a report of animal cruelty at a residence in the 800 block of Croghan Street, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Aguilar is listed on the Illinois sex offender registry after he pleaded guilty in 2009 to possession of child sex abuse images.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned Aguilar was seen in the backyard of a residence “violently kicking a bull terrier dog numerous times while the dog laid on the ground,” English said.

The dog was seen laying on the ground by officers and a representative of Will County Animal Control, English said.

The dog “appeared conscious” but was not responsive, he said.

Aguilar emerged from the rear of his residence, picked up the bull terrier and attempted to run back into the home while ignoring officers’ commands to put the dog down, English said.

Aguilar had also resisted officers’ attempts to place him into custody.

Following a brief struggle, Aguilar was ultimately arrested on probable cause of resisting a police officer and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Aguilar was released from police custody and given a notice to appear on June 3 at the Will County Courthouse regarding the incident.

The bull terrier was placed into the care of Will County Animal Control for medical treatment, English said. However, the extent of the injuries to the dog are not yet known as of Monday morning.