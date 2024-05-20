Pets of the Week: May 20, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Edith is a 3-year-old Chihuahua that was rescued from a local animal control to prevent her euthanasia. She loves new people and will flip onto her back for belly rubs. She has a gentle and affectionate personality. She should be the only dog in a home but might do well with another dog if given a slow introduction. To meet Edith, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Sylvester is a 4-year-old tuxedo kitty that was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Kentucky. He is social, friendly, curious and chatty. He makes the cutest little chirpy noises. He loves pets and attention and will make air biscuits when content. He will be a great addition to a home. To meet Sylvester, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Romeo is a young pit bull terrier that came to the humane society as a stray and was never reclaimed. He is happy and lovable and enjoys blankets, toys and treats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided)

Jasmin is a domestic long-hair that came to the humane society from a Southern Illinois animal control. She is about 2 years old and is very social and sweet. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Twelve-year-old George is well-behaved and only needs a bone to chew on and a nice warm bed to be content. He gets along with other dogs and doesn’t mind cats as long as they’re friendly. George is housebroken and crate-trained. To meet George, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Pebbles was nicknamed Bjórn Endless Cuddles by her foster mom, and rightly so. She loves constant attention, affirmation and being close to people. Pebbles needs an experienced adopter and no children in the home because sometimes she gets frustrated and feisty. That said, Pebbles is easily redirected and just needs a patient human to love her. To meet Pebbles, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.