Ex-con charged with attempted sexual assault tried to escape Will County deputies: cops

An ex-convict wanted on a charge of attempting to sexually assault a 42-year-old woman in Joliet had tried to escape from Will County sheriff’s deputies by pulling one of his hands out of his handcuffs, which caused his wrist to bleed, police said.

On Wednesday, deputies received information as to the whereabouts of Michael Severado, 28, who was wanted on charges of attempted criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said.

Deputies found Severado in Matteson and arrested him, Hoffmeyer said.

While Severado was in a police vehicle, he made a sudden movement toward the door in order to exit the vehicle, Hoffmeyer said. Deputies grabbed him and pulled him toward the center of the vehicle and pulled over in order to better secure him, she said.

A short time later, Severado freed one of his hands from the handcuffs and attempted to open the vehicle door, Hoffmeyer said. Deputies readjusted the handcuffs on Severado and saw fresh blood on his wrist, she said.

Hoffmeyer said the injury was consistent with Severado forcibly removing his hand at the expense of pain and injury to himself.

Severado was charged with attempted escape and obstruction of an officer as a result.

The attempted criminal sexual assault charge against Severado was the result of a police investigation of a June 29 report of a battery reported in the area of Oscar and Gardner avenues in Joliet, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned a 42-year-old woman had been at Phillip’s 66 gas station, 379 South Chicago St., when a suspect later identified as Severado approached her and asked her if she wished to buy drugs, English said.

The woman declined and left the area on a bicycle, English said.

A short time later, when the woman was near the intersection of Oscar and Gardner avenues, Severado arrived in a truck, left the vehicle and knocked the woman off her bicycle, he said.

Severado then pulled her hair and choked her before he left the area in the truck, English said.

Severado has been on parole since May 20, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In 2019, he was sentenced to serve four years in prison after he was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon by felon and three years in prison for his convictions of criminal damage to property and domestic battery. He was ordered to serve those sentences concurrently.