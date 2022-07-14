Trucking company breaks ground at new Plainfield location

A Bolingbrook-based trucking company is moving to a new location in Plainfield with the hopes that the new site will provide more space, facilities and staff.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the development of the 26,100 square-foot building for MSN1 Express was held at its future location at 14458 S. Depot Drive in Plainfield.

Mike Narkys, owner and president of MSN1 Express, was joined by Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis, officials with Northern Builders, the company that developed the new building for MSN1 Express, and other companies involved in the project.

“It’s been a long journey with a lot of trials along the way, but today marks a new chapter for our company,” Narkys said to a crowd of more than 30 at the ceremony.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis (left), Thomas Kenrich, Northern Builders chief financial officer, and Mark Narkys, owner and president of MSN1 Express, chat after the groundbreaking ceremony for MSN1 Express’ new location in Plainfield on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Felix Sarver)

Narkys said MSN1 Express’ operation is currently scattered, with his company’s office at one location and the company’s trucks getting serviced at another location.

“This will bring our whole operation under one roof and allow us to provide adequate space and facilities for all of our employees,” Narkys said.

The new building will have sizable office, lockers, break rooms for employees and a truck maintenance warehouse, according to Marisol Arce, administrative assistant for Northern Builders. She said the location also will have a large truck court for more than 100 trailers.

Substantial completion for the project is slated for May 2023, she said.

Narkys said his company chose the new location because it is close to Interstate 55. He said his company’s trucks deliver many kinds of goods and one of their biggest clients is Menards.

Argoudelis spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony. He said the Village of Plainfield welcomes Narkys, his family and his company to the village.

“You’ll grow to learn that it’s a great community you chose to be a part of,” Argoudelis said.

Argoudelis said the village is “very excited to have a new business.”

“Our businesses – big and small – contribute in many ways to our community. There’s always some way they are involved in community activities and supporting communities activities,” Argoudelis said.