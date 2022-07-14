Joliet urges residents to water parkway trees

The city of Joliet is asking residents to water trees in parkways due to drought conditions.

Trees planted in the last few years especially need watering, the city said in a news release.

The parkway is the area between the sidewalk and the street that is owned by the city. Trees in that area are planted by the city and owned by the city.

The release quoted the following recommendations on watering and tree care from the Chicago Region Trees Initiative.

“Check the soil a few inches down. Is it dry? Pour three to four five-gallon buckets of water slowly near the tree or use a slow trickle from the hose for 15 minutes. Mulch helps trees. Spread mulch as far out as the branches reach, approximately three inches deep. Do not pile mulch or soil against the tree trunk.”

The city release advised that shallow watering causes tree roots to stay near the surface, where they dry out more quickly. Deep watering causes roots to grow downward where they are protected from drought.

For questions, contact the city arborist at 815-724-4046.