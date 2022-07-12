Joliet man cited for DUI after crashing into unoccupied vehicle, wooden fence

Joliet — A Joliet man with a suspended driver’s license was arrested on suspicion of driving intoxicated after he crashed his car into an unoccupied vehicle and then struck a wood fence in Joliet, police said.

At close to 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a traffic crash involving Aaron McGee, 31, of Joliet, in the 1500 block of Stratford Court, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation led officers to determine McGee drove a Lexus GS400 north on Stratford Court and struck the rear of an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on the east side of the street, English said.

Following this collision, McGee’s vehicle then left the roadway and struck a wooden fence on the west side of the street, English said.

While speaking to McGee, officers saw that he appeared to be disoriented and showed behaviors of alcohol impairment, English said.

McGee initially agreed to perform sobriety field tests but then indicated that his legs were injured, he said.

Officers arrested McGee and then summoned an ambulance to the scene, English said. Further investigation revealed McGee’s driver’s license was suspended and he was unable to provide proof of valid insurance for the vehicle, he said.

Officers searched McGee’s vehicle and recovered marijuana, English said. McGee was sent to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment and then to the police department for booking.

English said because of the evidentiary value of blood-alcohol content in DUI cases, he was unable to provide information at this time.

McGee was cited for DUI, driving on a suspended license, operating uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed.