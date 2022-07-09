Longtime Will and Grundy County residents named Old National co-market presidents

Bob Diedrich and Kelly Cunningham have been appointed Old National Bank’s co-market presidents for the Southwest Chicagoland Area, with Diedrich leading the Will County market and Cunningham leading the Grundy County market.

Deidrich, a senior manager in the Wealth Management group, brings almost 45 years of experience in the financial services industry and spent more than 40 years in various roles at First Midwest Bank, which merged with Old National in February. He serves on several local philanthropic boards in the Will County area, including the District 86 Foundation and the Rialto Square Theatre Foundation.

Cunningham, who is a community banking executive for the Western area of Chicago, also has had various leadership roles at First Midwest over her 25-year tenure at the bank. She is an active participant in community events and currently serves as the treasurer for Peer Court of Vermilion County.