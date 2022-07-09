Joliet Navy vet receives new roof from 3JM Exteriors

joliet — U.S. Navy veteran Ernest Lopez of Joliet has received a new roof for his home from 3JM Exteriors Inc. as part of the Owens Corning Roof Development Project, according to a news release.
Lopez was selected and approved as the recipient through a partnership between 3JM Exteriors and Will County Habitat for Humanity.
The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor veterans and the families who support them. Since the program’s inception in 2016, more than 350 military members have received new roofs.