July 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - Joliet and Will County

Joliet Navy vet receives new roof from 3JM Exteriors

By Shaw Local News Network
US Navy veteran Ernest Lopez of Joliet has received a new roof from 3JM Exteriors, Inc. as part of the Owens Corning Roof Development Project.

Navy veteran Ernest Lopez of Joliet has received a new roof from 3JM Exteriors, Inc. as part of the Owens Corning Roof Development Project. (Provided by Coyne PR)

joliet — U.S. Navy veteran Ernest Lopez of Joliet has received a new roof for his home from 3JM Exteriors Inc. as part of the Owens Corning Roof Development Project, according to a news release.

Lopez was selected and approved as the recipient through a partnership between 3JM Exteriors and Will County Habitat for Humanity.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor veterans and the families who support them. Since the program’s inception in 2016, more than 350 military members have received new roofs.