‘Million-dollar’ car dealer wants spot in Joliet

Joliet — A dealer in high-end vehicles reportedly priced as high as $1 million wants to open in Joliet.

Rehan Motors, now operating in Springfield, wants to move into the building near the Interstate 55 interchange at Route 30 now used by the Pottery Barn for an outlet store.

The Pottery Barn’s lease expires in November, when Rehan Motors, which has acquired the building, would like to take over and begin renovations for a 2023 opening, Joliet Planning Director Jim Torri said.

“We’re talking real high-end vehicles,” Torri said.

The city has been told that Rehan Motors sells vehicles ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.

“They would have 100 vehicles inside, according to their site plan,” Torri said.

The building, which has visibility off of I-55, originally was built for a Gander Mountain sporting goods superstore.

Rehan Motors plans to use the former Gander Mountain store as a showroom for at least 100 vehicles. (Bob Okon)

Rehan Motors needs a special-use permit to operate, and the Joliet Zoning Board of Appeals will consider the matter July 21 before it goes to the City Council for a final vote.

Ray Rehan, one of the family owners, said they have sold cars for up to $1 million and want to move to Joliet to be closer to Chicago and its airports because many customers fly in to do business.

“We have people who fly in all the time,” Rehan said. “We have customers from out of state.”

The number of hotels and restaurants near the site is another advantage because many customers will stay overnight, he said.

A large sign along Interstate 55 adds to highway visibility for the businesses in the Joliet retail and restaurant at the U.S. 30 interchange. (Bob Okon)

The Rehan Motors website lists Aston Martins, Ferraris and Lamborghinis for sale.

A 2019 Rolls Royce Cullinan with 28,194 miles on it is available for $349,999.

It also list a 2018 Chevy Cruze for $16,995, along with a few Ford Fusions and other less exotic automobiles.

But Rehan said the company wants to be in a larger market to reach its high-end customers and plans to “separate ourselves from the rest of the dealerships in the area.”

The Gander Mountain building would be remodeled, and new landscaping would be added. Although the building itself is spacious, the property also includes an expansive parking lot, and Rehan said some vehicles would be stored outside while most would be indoors.

Rehan Motors has operated in Springfield for three years, but Rehan said he has 20 years of experience in the automobile business.