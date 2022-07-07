Plainfield launches website to gather feedback for Transportation plan

Plainfield is updating its Transportation and Mobility Plan and is requesting feedback from the public. The new 2022 plan will consider all modes of transportation, including pedestrian, vehicular, bicycle and public transit with an emphasis on including public input on the identification of priority projects.

Key updates on the new plan include accommodations for electric vehicle charging stations and autonomous vehicles, as well as the integration of regional transportation plans from CMAP and surrounding counties.

As part of the plan, Plainfield has launched a new website, plainfieldtransportation.com, to help gather feedback from the community. When visiting the site, residents can take surveys and share ideas for improvements they would like to see on an interactive map of Plainfield.

Village representatives also will be participating in several upcoming community events to gather feedback. Share your input at the following events by visiting the Plainfield Transportation Booth at the National Night Out, Settler’s Park, 5 p.m. Aug. 2

The Plainfield Transportation and Mobility Plan is led and managed by the village of Plainfield with consultants from Baxter & Woodman Inc. for overall transportation planning and Teska Associates, Inc. for pedestrian and bicycle transportation planning.

For more information, contact Scott Threewitt or Randy Jessen of the Plainfield Public Works Department at 815-436-3577.