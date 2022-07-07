Next Gas N Wash a lot like the other on Joliet’s far West Side

joliet — A future Gas N Wash on Caton Farm Road will look a lot like the other one that opened on the city’s far West Side in 2021.

The City Council this week approved drive-thru lanes for Dunkin and Ta Canijo Tacos, restaurants that also are part of the Gas N Wash station at Theodore Street and Drauden Road.

The new Gas N Wash is being built at 7801 Caton Farm Road.

The two locations are the first gas stations developed beyond Route 59 on the far West Side. The city has been looking for more commercial development in that area of the city, which remains the top spot for new home construction in Joliet.

The new Gas N Wash is being built at the intersection of Caton Farm and Ridge roads, which is one of the more commercial spots of the far West Side. An Aldi grocery and Walgreens drugstore also are at the intersection.

Plainfield South High School is at the intersection as well.

Len McEnery seen in May at a meeting where the Joliet City Council approved a special use permit for the Gas N Wash to be built on Caton Farm Road. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Gas N Wash is a brand developed by independent gas station developer Len McEnery, who also created Food N Fuel stations and has been busy building new locations in Joliet.

McEnery now has four stations in Joliet and 20 in the southwest suburbs. He has plans for another Food N Fuel at Route 6 and Hollywood Road.

The City Council on Tuesday also approved a drive-thru for the car wash going into the Gas N Wash on Caton Farm Road.