Gas N Wash OK’d on Caton Farm Road

Plans for a Gas N Wash on Caton Farm Road have been approved.

The gas station, which had faced some opposition from nearby residents, was one of two Len McEnery gas stations approved Tuesday by the Joliet City Council.

The other is a Food N Fuel, which will be at Route 6 and Hollywood Road.

McEnery, who has four gas stations in Joliet and 20 in the southwest suburbs, will open the Gas N Wash on the northeast corner of Caton Farm and Ridge roads.

Gas N Wash owner Len McEnery awaits a Joliet City Council vote on Tuesday, which approved the gas station planned for Caton Farm and Ridge roads. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The station will include drive-up food service, liquor sales and fuel lanes for trucks, as well as pumps for cars, along with the car wash.

All that is too much, said Brandon and Jeanine Mosher, who will live directly behind the gas station and who spoke against it at council meetings Monday and Tuesday.

“This Gas N Wash is going to be literally next to several houses,” Brandon Mosher told the council Tuesday. “I’m fine with the Gas N Wash, but not by residential.”

Brandon Mosher speaks against the Gas N Wash, which will be behind his home, at the Joliet City Council meeting on Tuesday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Moshers presented a petition with about 30 signatures in opposition to the station.

But they were the only ones speaking against it at the council meetings. The Moshers had been joined by other neighbors opposing the special use permit needed for the station when the Zoning Board of Appeals voted 3-3 and sent the matter to the council without a recommendation.

The council voted 5-3 for the station.

Council member Sherri Reardon, who represents the area and voted against the Gas N Wash, said she attended the zoning board meeting.

“We did have quite a few residents who came in opposition to the proposal,” Reardon said.

Also voting no were council members Cesar Guerrero and Jan Quillman.

Council member Larry Hug said some people who were worried about a Gas N Wash before it opened last year at Theodore Street and Drauden Road have since changed their minds.

Gas N Wash opened in 2021 at Drauden Road and Theodore Street in Joliet (Bob Okon)

“A number of those people have said they liked it,” Hug said.

He also said corner of Caton Farm and Ridge roads has been slated for commercial development for 16 years.

The corner also is the location for Plainfield South High School, a Walgreens and an Aldi.

Joliet has been looking to add more business in the far West Side area, which has been the major area for housing growth in the city since the early 2000s.

The council voted 7-1 with Guerrero being the lone no vote for the Food N Fuel at Route 6 and Hollywood Road.

That station is one of three planned with accommodations for semitrailers at the north end of the Houbolt Road bridge now under construction.























