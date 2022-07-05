Joliet man accused of recklessly firing a gun into the air

JOLIET — A man was arrested after he was accused of recklessly firing a gun in the air in Joliet, police said.

At 12:07 a.m., on Monday, officers arrived the 300 block of Stone Street for a report of a person who shot a gun into the air, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers encountered Daniel Leon, 19, of Joliet, in the backyard of a residence, English said.

While in the backyard, officers recovered a .40-caliber handgun, ammunition and marijuana after observing it in plain view, English said.

Leon admitted he owned handgun and that he fired the gun into the air, English said. Officers did not find anyone or property struck by gunfire, he said.

Leon was arrested on probable cause of reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, ineligible concealed firearm license and possession of marijuana.

Leon was jailed at the Will County jail at 4:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

Leon remains in jail as of Tuesday on a $25,000 bond. He’ll need to post $2,500 for his release from jail.