IDNR, state fire marshal urge public to leave fireworks to the pros

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are reminding organizations and individuals sponsoring fireworks displays in Illinois to be sure their fireworks vendor has the required state licenses and certificates before their fireworks show.

The Illinois Explosives Act requires that anyone who purchases, possesses, uses, transfers, stores or disposes of explosives, including display fireworks, must have an explosives license and explosives storage certificate issued by IDNR.

Licensing and storage requirements administered by IDNR do not apply to consumer fireworks. Approved consumer fireworks are regulated by the OSFM and are permitted only in villages, counties and municipalities that have passed ordinances allowing such displays.

Consumer fireworks may be purchased and displayed only by adults who have obtained permits from their local jurisdiction. Handheld fireworks, including fire crackers, roman candles and bottle rockets, are not approved for sale or use in Illinois.

The Illinois Explosives Act is administered by the IDNR Office of Mines and Minerals, Explosives and Aggregate Division. This division is staffed by trained and experienced blasting specialists located throughout Illinois. In addition to requiring comprehensive licensing, training and examination for individuals, the law requires that unattended display fireworks and explosives must be stored in an explosives magazine, storage facility or container that is inspected and certified by IDNR.

According to IDNR records, 2,138 individuals are currently licensed for the use of explosives in Illinois, of which 713 are specifically for the use of display fireworks. There are 730 certified explosives storage magazines in Illinois, which contain nearly 41 million pounds of explosives. Of those storage magazines, 95 are certified specifically for the storage of display fireworks.

Anyone possessing, using, transferring or purchasing display fireworks without a valid IDNR individual explosives license or storage certificate is violating Illinois law and could incur penalties. A violation of the Illinois Explosives Act can be a Class 3 felony, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. In addition, IDNR can assess administrative fines for violations involving display fireworks and other explosives.

Emergency responders are reminded to contact IDNR and the state fire marshal immediately with reports of personal injury or property damage resulting from the use of explosives, including display fireworks.

For more information on the IDNR explosives regulatory program, visit http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/mines/EAD/Pages/ExplosivesHandlingStorage.aspx.