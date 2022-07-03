Homer Glen woman charged with attempted first-degree murder after her parents are stabbed

Homer Glen — A Homer Glen woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and eight counts of aggravated battery against her parents, according to Will County jail records.

Jordan N. Albright, 20, allegedly stabbed a 50-year-old female and a 59-year-old man early Monday, according to a statement from Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles. They were later identified as her parents.

At 2:53 a.m. Monday, Will County sheriff’s deputies responded to an in-progress stabbing at a home in the 14000 block of Teakwood Drive, Jungle said.

The woman met deputies from the Will County Sheriff’s Office and told them Albright had stabbed her and was inside the house stabbing her husband, Jungles said.

The deputies saw the father holding Jordan Albright down when they went upstairs, Jungles said.

Deputies applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm to stop the bleeding and arrested Albright, who appeared uninjured, Jungles said.

Deputies on the scene were told Albright’s parents were lying in bed when she went into their bedroom and began stabbing them, Jungles said.

Albright was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, where she allegedly punched a nurse’s face, Jungles said.

She was transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.