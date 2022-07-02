Joliet Public Schools District 86 offers registration assistance

Joliet — All Joliet Public Schools District 86 students must be registered for the coming 2022-23 school year by July 28, 2022. In order to register, families must have a District 86 Aspen Family Portal account and visit www.joliet86.org/students-parents/student-registration.
Staff will also be available to help at Gompers Junior High, Hufford Junior High, Pershing Elementary and Washington Junior High from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Schools are closed on July 4.
Proof of residency forms can be uploaded online or dropped off at the above schools. Immediate bus transportation cannot be guaranteed for the start of the school year for students who are registered after the July 28 deadline.
Parents/guardians of returning students must provide proof of residency with one of the following: Their most recent tax bill and proof of payment, mortgage papers or signed/dated lease and proof of last month’s payment or a letter of residence from a landlord in lieu of a lease.
In addition, two documents showing proper address must be presented. These documents may include a driver’s license or state identification card, vehicle registration, voter registration, most recent cable television or credit card bill, current public aid card, current homeowners/renters insurance policy and payment receipt or most recent utility bill.
New students must also provide identification for the parent/guardian, an original or certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, child’s previous school information and legal custody documents, if applicable.
Physical examination and proof of immunization records are also required for students entering pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and sixth grade. Eye exams are required for incoming kindergarteners or students attending District 86 for the first time. Dental exams are also needed for students entering kindergarten, second and sixth grade and proof of TDAP immunization is required for all sixth grade students.
For more information, call one of the above schools or the district office at 815-740-3196.