Joliet man charged with criminal sexual assault of woman

Joliet — A Joliet man has been arrested and accused of criminally sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman, police said.

The arrest of 65-year-old Bobby Adams began with an investigation that started June 20, according to a news release from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

About 2:20 p.m., the Joliet police were notified of an incident that took place in an apartment in the 1300 block of Rowell Avenue on June 17, English said.

Officers determined that Adams engaged in a sexual act with a 26-year-old woman without her consent, English said.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, Adams met with police detectives at the department, and he was arrested, English said.

On Friday, prosecutors charged Adams with two counts of criminal sexual assault and four counts of criminal sexual abuse, court records show.

After a bond hearing, a judge found probable cause to keep Adams jailed at the Will County jail and set his bond at $250,000, court records show. Adams will need to post $25,000 for his release.

As a condition of his bond, Adams is not allowed to have contact with the alleged victim, court records show.

Adams is scheduled to make his next court appearance July 22 for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there’s probable cause he committed the alleged offenses. A grand jury is likely to return an indictment against him before then.