Joliet Central H.S. JROTC places 7th at national archery competition

Joliet Central High School JROTC placed seventh out of 22 JROTC teams competing at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) U.S. Army JROTC Western Region Nationals. Participating students were Melanie Lopez, Tyler Morgan, Fabiola Valencia , Mark Carvajal, Jasmin Ortiz and Aren Burman. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township High School District 204)