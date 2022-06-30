Joliet Central H.S. JROTC places 7th at national archery competition

Joliet — Joliet Central High School JROTC placed seventh out of 22 JROTC teams competing at the National Archery in the Schools Program U.S. Army JROTC Western Region Nationals, according to a news release from District 204 in Joliet.
The competition was April 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The National Archery in the Schools Program is a cooperative effort between state conservation departments, school systems and private organizations to help engage young citizens in outdoor activities and participate in the enduring sport of archery, according to the release.
Participating students from Joliet Central were Melanie Lopez, Tyler Morgan, Fabiola Valencia , Mark Carvajal, Jasmin Ortiz and Aren Burman.