Metra offering special services Saturdays from July 2 to September 3

Metra will be offering special service on the Heritage Corridor Line on 10 Saturdays this summer, giving Chicago area residents opportunities to explore the bike and running paths, festivals, craft breweries, restaurants and vibrant communities along the historic route, according to a news release.

The “Rails, Trails and Ales” excursions will provide three round-trip trains, each equipped with Metra’s new bike cars to carry extra bikes. The trains will leave Chicago Union Station at 10:30 a.m., 4:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. and make all stops to Joliet. Inbound trips will depart Joliet at 8 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. making all stops to Union Station.

The schedule also provides an opportunity for those living along the Heritage Corridor to use Metra for trips to the city on Saturdays. Full schedules can be viewed at metra.com.