June 26, 2022
Shaw Local
Joliet District 86 schools celebrate retirees

By Shaw Local News Network

Joliet Public Schools District 86 congratulated 24 employees who retired this year, according to a news release.

The retirees include: LuAnn Atwood, Farragut Elementary; Mary Baskerville, Marycrest Early Childhood Center; Teresa Barr, Lynne Thigpen Elementary; Brenda Butler-Severado, Gompers Junior High; Ronald Catchings, A.O. Marshall Elementary; Joanne Culp, J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center; Patricia Ellis, JFK; James Freidag, Gompers; Monica Jasper, Carl Sandburg Elementary; Gloria Laib, Gompers; Patricia Marren, Isaac Singleton Elementary; Sue Martin, Thomas Jefferson Elementary; Theresa Matejcak, Gompers; Brenda Metz, Jefferson; Ida Louise Muraro, M.J. Cunningham Elementary; Barbara Oliver, Hufford Junior High; Mona Rendleman, Farragut; Mary Jo Thompson, Marycrest; John Tolliver, Hufford; Lovell Benson, Dirksen Junior High and William Smith, Gompers.

A reception was held in the Victorian Ballroom at the Jacob Henry Mansion to celebrate this year’s retirees, as well as the employees who retired during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.